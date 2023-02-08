‘They brought me into lose” — released UFC fighter slams promotion

Saidyokub Kakhramonov recently revealed on Twitter that he had been cut from the UFC, despite holding a 2-1 record. In a since deleted tweet the Uzbek fighter couldn’t hide his bemusement at being released from the promotion.

“Before you see my name on the ufc Roster watch lol UFC releasing me after 1 lost smh,” he wrote. “I never had fair shake in the ufc 3 fights almost in 2 years. Every time I walked into cage it felt like my debut. Sh*t 3 fights in 2 years? Feels like they brought me in to lose.”

| Saidyokub Kakhramonov has been released by the UFC.



Crazy decision. Hope you get the opportunities you deserve in the future, @SaidYokubMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/9o39soRpoR — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 8, 2023

Kakhramonov debuted for the UFC in 2021, beating Trevin Jones with a third round guillotine choke. Last year, after a bout with Brian Kelleher fell through, he beat Ronnie Lawrence by unanimous decision.

In December he lost to Said Nurmagomedov by second round guillotine choke. Kakhramonov had appeared to be winning the fight up until that moment.

“My last fight was the one of the dumbest fights I ever had even then I was still winning until I wasn’t,” he tweeted (per MMA Junkie). “UFC never gave me platform to really show my self my personality. It was a always either you take this or you wait another 6 months.”

Kakhramonov also tweeted that he felt the promotion were hiding Umar Nurmagomedov from him, a fighter he lost a decision to back when they were both in the PFL.

Kakhramonov also shared his confusion over why he would be cut, suggesting it was because the UFC had a difficult time finding him opponents.

Like what ? I don’t do drugs ? I don’t have felony I dont Do steroids. All I do is make matchmakers life hard. Bcuz nobody wants to fight me. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) February 8, 2023

“I don’t do drugs? I don’t have felony I don’t Do [sic] steroids,” he tweeted. “All I do is make matchmakers life hard. Bcuz [sic] nobody wants to fight me.”

Kakhramonov currently holds a 10-3 record. Before joining the UFC he appeared in the CFFC, WXC and Ring of Combat promotions.