Stat Tracker 2023: Post-UFC Vegas 68 roundup

The third UFC event of 2023 went down on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event of that card, Serghei Spivac forced Derrick Lewis to tap out before the end of the first round. In the process of earning his submission win, Spivac scored six takedowns on eight attempts. While he racked up that number in less than a round, Spivac’s wrestling skills gave him the most takedowns in a single UFC fight in 2023. He wasn’t the only fighter at the event who put their name at the top of a statistical category for the year.

For this coming year, we plan is to do an event-by-event look back after every card, along with keeping a running total of pertinent UFC statistics. Below is the post-UFC Vegas 68 update for data in 2023.

With UFC Vegas 68 in the books, the UFC has put on 37 fights, with 14 of those contests going the distance and 23 ending before the final bell. As we get deeper into 2023 the finishing methods are increasing in number. Following Saturday’s events, UFC fighters have registered 10 different types of KOs/TKOs and racked up five different submission techniques while topping more than 3,100 significant strikes landed.

Take a look at all the numbers we’ll be keeping track of as the year goes on.

The next event on the UFC schedule is UFC 284, which takes place on Saturday, February 12 from RAC Arena in Perth Australia. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Total Fights: 37

Title Fights: 2

Unanimous Decisions: 10

Split Decisions: 3

Majority Draws: 1

KOs/TKOs: 15

Submissions: 8

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 4

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Doctor Stoppage: 1

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Punch to Head at Distance: 3

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head in Clinch: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 3

Light heavyweight: 5

Middleweight: 4

Welterweight: 4

Lightweight: 4

Featherweight: 4

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 5

Women’s bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 5

Women’s Flyweight: 1

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 11

Total Submission Attempts: 18

Total Reversals: 5

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 6.421

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 3,172

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 5,017

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 2,033

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 933

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 736

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 471

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 403

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 5,623

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 2,549

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 448

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 338

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 350

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 285

Total Strikes Attempted: 7.585

Total Strikes Landed: 4,157

Total Takedowns Attempted: 208

Total Takedowns Landed: 67

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: HyunSung Park submits SeungGuk Choi via rear-naked choke at 3:11 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Takedowns Landed: Serghei Spivac lands six of eight takedown attempts on Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdown on Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

New UFC records in 2023

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes or most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

