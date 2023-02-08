 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: Dana White explains fight promotion to Islam Makhachev

Being the best at what you do just isn’t a substitute for algorithmic dynamism.

By Chris Rini
Chris Rini
Hey all, I’m starting a new book series chronicling both the fights and the stories of 2023 over at my Patreon. It will combine wood engravings of the most important fights of the year with Combat Wombat and MMA Squared’s cartoons telling the story behind the fights. You can get support my art studio, get early access to the artwork (like this Spivak hip tossing Derrick Lewis), and receive a copy of the book at every support level. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Friday.

Chris

About the author: Chris Rini is an artist and BloodyElbow’s editorial cartoonist. He has been an artist since 1996 and publishes an annual book called The Fine Art of Violence. (full bio)

