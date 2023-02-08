UFC 284 prelims preview: Pedro tops the cast from Down Under

The televised prelims of UFC 284 have a decidedly Australian flavor. No surprise given the event is taking place in Australia. Fortunately, the country of Australia has proven itself to be a hotbed for talent as of late. Hell, prior to Israel Adesanya dropping his title to Alex Pereira, they had more champions claiming residence than the USA did. Granted, some of Australia’s best talent – Robert Whittaker and Kai Kara-France — were unable to appear on the card for various reasons. While that hurts the quality of the card, the Aussies have developed reputations for being some of the best coached fighters on the roster. Throw in they’ve always been some of the scrappiest fighters and it isn’t hard to see the reason for the emergence of Australia as a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately for Australia, if two or three of their top fighters pull out, that’s going to kill just about all their depth. While I like these prelim fights from a competitive standpoint, they have the look of a bunch of run of the mill fighters being thrown together from a casual perspective. If I’m being realistic as opposed to positive, I have to say they aren’t too far off the mark. None of the Aussies on the prelims look like they’re going to become contenders, despite the appearance they should all be in the first half of their UFC career. Regardless, even with several fighters pulling out, the UFC has done reasonably well to put together some fun scraps.

