Former UFC champ Luke Rockhold ‘will retire for good’ if he can’t KO Logan Paul

While most fighters are angling for a fight against Jake Paul, Luke Rockhold wants a crack at older brother Logan. The former UFC middleweight champion recently spoke with Inside Fighting and had this to say about the Paul brothers.

“I like Jake [Paul], I like him. I think it makes a lot of sense. Me and Logan, I might as well take him down before I take down Jake, you know? One at a time (H/T MMA Mania).”

Luke isn’t limiting his options to boxing. And he says he’s begun a conversation with Paul’s management and even Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza for a possible opportunity.

“Boxing, yeah — I would take him anywhere,” Rockhold continued. “He wants a wrestling match, I’ll take him in a wrestling match. But no, I want to box. I took my time away from UFC because my legs need a break.

“I’ve taken a lot of damage, couple of surgeries after my fight on my ankle and so it feels good to have that break and get that freedom. The UFC gave me that opportunity. They said, ‘You wanna go box these kids, go do your thing.’ I appreciate that, and that’s what I’m here to do. Here to go box a bit, but I still have fight in me, too.

“We’re talking around, we’re talking to [Jake Paul’s business partner] Nakisa Bidarian, talking to some people,” Rockhold continued. “Talking to Stephen Espinoza [of Showtime Sports]. Got a lot of things moving. Shaking and moving and just shaking and moving.”

Rockhold, who turns 39 this year, also says he will finalize his retirement plans if he fails to knock Logan Paul out.

“If I don’t knock him out, I’ll retire. I’ll retire for good. I mean, that’s done. But I’m putting the hands together.

“If I don’t knock Logan Paul out cold, I’d be f—ing — I’m out. I’m out and I guarantee it. I’d be f—ing devastated, but that ain’t gonna happen.”

Rockhold (16-6 in MMA) is on a three-fight losing streak. He last saw action at UFC 278 last August against Paulo Costa, where he lost via decision in a Fight of the Night performance. He announced his retirement right after the bout, only to tease a comeback less than five months later.