Dana White expects UFC 284 to have ‘MSG-type gate,’ surpass Conor McGregor's records in region

Dana White expects nothing but less than a record-breaking event for this weekend’s UFC 284. During the UFC Vegas 68 scrum – the same presser where he momentarily forgot Islam Makhachev’s name – the UFC president had this to say about the company’s return to Australia.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened. The number one and number two pound-for-pound… It’s a monster fight. Just the gate alone out of there is gonna be an MSG-type gate. The pre-buys for pay-per-view… it’s beating all the fights of its type,” White told the media.

White expects so much from Saturday’s card, that he sees it surpassing the PPV record set by his biggest superstar.

“It’s probably gonna break the record for pay-per-view in Australia and New Zealand. The UFC, our record, which was Conor and somebody. But it’s looking like it’s gonna break that record. It’s a monster fight.”

The UFC’s biggest-selling event to date is UFC 229 in 2018, headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The event reportedly drew 2.4 million buys.

UFC 284 happens in Alexander Volkanovksi’s home country of Australia. Co-headlining the event is an interim featherweight title bout between Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez.