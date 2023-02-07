Zero strikes landed! - UFC Vegas 68 Stats Review: Serghei Spivac shuts out Derrick Lewis

After a week away, the UFC returned to action on Saturday, February 4, with the UFC Vegas 68 fight card. In the main event, the rising heavyweight Serghei Spivac scored the biggest victory of his career with a first-round submission win over former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Spivac controlled the fight from the start. The 28-year-old didn’t allow Lewis, who entered the contest as the No. 7 ranked fighter in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, to land a single strike. On the way to his arm triangle submission win at 3:05 of the first stanza, Spivac racked up an event-high six takedowns on eight attempts and managed to go 12 for 21 in significant strikes. The victory should give Spivac, who was ranked at No. 12 on fight night, a considerable bump when the rankings are updated for the division. As for Lewis, the setback puts him on the first three-fight losing skid of his UFC career.

In another noteworthy performance on the UFC Vegas 68 card, Tatsuro Taira moved to 13-0 as a pro and 3-0 in the UFC with his second consecutive submission win. The 23-year-old earned his second “Performance of the Night” bonus thanks to his triangle armbar at the 4:20 mark of the first stanza. If Taira was not on your radar prior to Saturday, he is a flyweight to watch.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from UFC Vegas 68, which streamed on ESPN+.

Total Fights: 11

Unanimous Decisions: 2

Split Decisions: 1

Majority Draw: 1

KOs/TKOs: 3

Submissions: 4

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 2

Light heavyweight: 1

Middleweight: 1

Welterweight: 1

Lightweight: 1

Featherweight: 2

Bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 2

Total Knockdowns Landed: 3

Total Submission Attempts: 9

Total Reversals: 1

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 1,004

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 454

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 760

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 269

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 136

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 102

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 108

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 83

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 831

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 314

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 64

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 48

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 109

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 92

Total Strikes Attempted: 1,432

Total Strikes Landed: 786

Total Takedowns Attempted: 78

Total Takedowns Landed: 30

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: HyunSung Park submits SeungGuk Choi via rear-naked choke at 3:11 of Round 3.

Most Takedowns Landed: Serghei Spivac lands six of eight takedown attempts on Derrick Lewis.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdown on Toshiomi Kazama.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Dooho Choi lands 50 of 78 significant strikes against Kyle Nelson.

Stats via UFC Stats