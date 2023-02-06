Fights on Tap: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We are getting some big fights on Saturday! UFC 284 features a champ vs. champ fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, who moves up from featherweight to lightweight for a chance at champ-champ status. While the ‘Great’ is occupied, Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett vie for the interim featherweight title. Plus, we see the return of some bright stars such as Jack Della Maddalena, Jimmy Crute and Tyson Pedro. But before we get to that event, let’s take a look at what we have on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a pair of featherweights take center stage in April.
Though he missed out on an interim title fight, Arnold Allen had a better idea in mind for his next UFC appearance. After ‘Almighty’ was left out of the title picture following his second-round TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63 this past October, he pivoted to what he said would be a ‘fun’ fight against a former champion in Max Holloway. Fast forward a few months, and the UFC has given Allen exactly who he wanted.
Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported that Holloway vs. Allen was expected to serve as the headliner of an upcoming event scheduled for April 15. This will be Holloway’s first fight since losing to Volkanovski in their trilogy at UFC 276 this past July.
UFC Vegas 69 — February 18
Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov — bantamweight
First rep. by several Russian outlets
UFC 285 — March 4
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones — bantamweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC Vegas 71 — March 11
Makhmud Muradov vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight
First rep. by Muradov on social media
UFC 287 — April 8
Michael Chiesa vs. Jingliang Li — welterweight
First rep. by Chiesa on UFC Fight Night pre-show on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night — April 15
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen — featherweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC Fight Night — April 29
Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson — bantamweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
UFC Fight Night — May 6
Johnny Muñoz vs. Daniel Santos — bantamweight
First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 1 (2023 Regular Season) — April 1
Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes — featherweight
Robert Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos — light heavyweight
PFL 2 (2023 Regular Season) — April 7
Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro — heavyweight
Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd — women’s featherweight
PFL 3 (2023 Regular Season) — April 14
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos — lightweight
Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi — welterweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 149 — March 3
Bill Wilson vs. Obadiah Johnson — lightweight
Joshua Nakagawa vs. Blake Perry — welterweight
Jamey Lynch vs. Guilherme Santos — lightweight
Cage Warriors 150 — March 17
Jay Quaeyhaegens vs. Alberto Ciardo — lightweight
Cage Warriors 151 — March 24
Matt Bonner vs. Guilherme Cadena — middleweight
Steve Aimable vs. Alberth Dias — featherweight
Will Currie vs. Mick Stanton — middleweight
Michael Tchamou vs. Naglis Kanišauskas — middleweight
Ander Sanchez vs. Ryan Hewitt — flyweight
Cage Warriors 152 — April 15
Dec Dean vs. Ieuan Davies — lightweight
Chris Price vs. Michał Folc — featherweight
Alex Bold vs. Herkus Lukošiūnas — welterweight
Cage Warriors 153 — April 29
Kyle McClurkin vs. Owain Williams — middleweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 79 — February 23
Natalia Baczyńska-Krawiec vs. Petra Částková — catchweight (130 lbs.)
Andreas Gustafsson vs. David Hošek — middleweight
