Fights on Tap: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We are getting some big fights on Saturday! UFC 284 features a champ vs. champ fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, who moves up from featherweight to lightweight for a chance at champ-champ status. While the ‘Great’ is occupied, Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett vie for the interim featherweight title. Plus, we see the return of some bright stars such as Jack Della Maddalena, Jimmy Crute and Tyson Pedro. But before we get to that event, let’s take a look at what we have on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a pair of featherweights take center stage in April.

Though he missed out on an interim title fight, Arnold Allen had a better idea in mind for his next UFC appearance. After ‘Almighty’ was left out of the title picture following his second-round TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63 this past October, he pivoted to what he said would be a ‘fun’ fight against a former champion in Max Holloway. Fast forward a few months, and the UFC has given Allen exactly who he wanted.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported that Holloway vs. Allen was expected to serve as the headliner of an upcoming event scheduled for April 15. This will be Holloway’s first fight since losing to Volkanovski in their trilogy at UFC 276 this past July.

UFC Vegas 69 — February 18

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov — bantamweight

First rep. by several Russian outlets

UFC 285 — March 4

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones — bantamweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Vegas 71 — March 11

Makhmud Muradov vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight

First rep. by Muradov on social media

UFC 287 — April 8

Michael Chiesa vs. Jingliang Li — welterweight

First rep. by Chiesa on UFC Fight Night pre-show on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night — April 15

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen — featherweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Fight Night — April 29

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson — bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Fight Night — May 6

Johnny Muñoz vs. Daniel Santos — bantamweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 1 (2023 Regular Season) — April 1

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes — featherweight

Robert Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos — light heavyweight

PFL 2 (2023 Regular Season) — April 7

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro — heavyweight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd — women’s featherweight

PFL 3 (2023 Regular Season) — April 14

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos — lightweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi — welterweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 149 — March 3

Bill Wilson vs. Obadiah Johnson — lightweight

Joshua Nakagawa vs. Blake Perry — welterweight

Jamey Lynch vs. Guilherme Santos — lightweight

Cage Warriors 150 — March 17

Jay Quaeyhaegens vs. Alberto Ciardo — lightweight

Cage Warriors 151 — March 24

Matt Bonner vs. Guilherme Cadena — middleweight

Steve Aimable vs. Alberth Dias — featherweight

Will Currie vs. Mick Stanton — middleweight

Michael Tchamou vs. Naglis Kanišauskas — middleweight

Ander Sanchez vs. Ryan Hewitt — flyweight

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

Dec Dean vs. Ieuan Davies — lightweight

Chris Price vs. Michał Folc — featherweight

Alex Bold vs. Herkus Lukošiūnas — welterweight

Cage Warriors 153 — April 29

Kyle McClurkin vs. Owain Williams — middleweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 79 — February 23

Natalia Baczyńska-Krawiec vs. Petra Částková — catchweight (130 lbs.)

Andreas Gustafsson vs. David Hošek — middleweight