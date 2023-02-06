UFC 284: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage when UFC makes its 16th overall trip to Australia, going ‘down under’ for the first time since UFC 243, which took place in Melbourne, way back in October of 2019. This Saturday, February 11th, from Perth, Western Australia, UFC features two title fights headlining their 13-bout UFC 284 PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The main event showcases a UFC Lightweight Championship bout between current champ, Islam Makhachev (23-1) and current UFC Featherweight Champ, Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). Two champions in two different divisions going to war has only occurred seven other times in UFC history. Volkanovski aims to be the reigning victor, which would make him the fourth man to be champion in two divisions simultaneously, fifth fighter overall, as well as the eighth person overall to win a title in different divisions.

Our second title tilt occurs in our Co-Main event when ‘The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America’ alum & featherweight winner, No. 3 ranked, Yair Rodríguez, attempts to obtain the interim UFC Featherweight Championship belt by defeating No. 5 ranked, Josh Emmett.

UFC 284’s main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, which are preceded by four Featured Prelim bouts airing at 8/5PM ETPT on ESPN/ESPN+, and four Early Prelims on UFC FightPass at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds for this 13-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.