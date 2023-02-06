UFC 284 Picks & UFC Vegas 68 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 68 REACTIONS —

This now 11-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and three hard-fought decisions - one split, & one majority draw. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included — POTN: Serghei Spivac, Anshul Jubli, Rinya Nakamura, & Tatsuro Taira. FOTN: None.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 4/5 — 1AM/10PM ETPT

At 5:49 — 11. Main Event – 265lbs: Serghei Spivac (16-3) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-11) — submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:05 of Round 1

10. Co-Main Event – 205lbs: Devin Clark (14-7) DEF. Da Un Jung (15-4) — unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

9. 265lbs: Marcin Tybura (24-7) DEF. Blagoy Ivanov (19-5) — unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 5:19 — 8. 145lbs: Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1) — fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

7. 170lbs: Adam Fugitt (9-3) DEF. Yasaku Kinoshita (6-2) — TKO (elbows) at 4:36 of Round 1

ESPN+ ‘Road to UFC – Season 2’ TOURNAMENT FINALS

6. Lightweight Final: Anshul Jubli (7-0) DEF. Jeka Saragih (13-3) — TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

5. Featherweight Final: Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1) DEF. Zha Yi (22-4) — split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

At 4:48 — 4. Bantamweight Final: Rinya Nakamura (7-0) DEF. Toshiomi Kazama (10-3) — knockout (left hand) at 0:33 of Round 1

3. Flyweight Final: Hyun Sung Park (8-0) DEF. Seung Guk Choi (6-2) — submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 3

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 10PM/7PM ETPT

2. 185lbs: Jun Yong Park (16-5) DEF. Denis Tiuliulin (11-7) — technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 1

At 2:05 — 1. 125lbs: Tatsuro Taira (13-0) DEF. Jesus Aguilar (8-2) — submission (armbar) at 4:20 of Round 1

At 9:13 — UFC Vegas 68/Bellator 290: Sadness Level? Lewis vs. Fedor

At 10:38 — Spivac hold current UFC record for Highest Take Down Percentage: 63%

At 11:17 — Spivac finally gets a Performance Bonus after pleading for one over and over again

UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ PICKS — AT 11:40

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 11th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC 284 (11 CARES):

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. FEB. 11 — 10/7PM ETPT (9 Cares)

13. UFC LW Championship Bout - 155lbs: Islam Makhachev (23-1) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) — At 22:10, 3 Cares

12. UFC Interim FW Championship Bout - 145lbs: Yair Rodriguez (14-3) vs. Josh Emmett (18-2) — At 20:33, 3 Cares (But Split, Eugene: Emmett)

11. 170lbs: Randy Brown (16-4) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) — At 16:58, 3 Cares

10. 265lbs: Justin Tafa (5-3) vs. Parker Porter (13-7) — At 15:56

9. 205lbs: Jimmy Crute (12-3) vs. Alonzo Menifield (13-3) — At 15:32

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (0 Cares)

8. 205lbs: Tyson Pedro (9-3) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (13-5) — At 15:12

7. 145lbs: Joshua Culibao (10-1) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1) — At 14:44

6. 125lbs: Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2) vs. Shannon Ross (13-6) — At 14:21

5. 155lbs: Jamie Mullarkey (15-5) vs. Francisco Prado (11-0) — At 14:07

ESPN+/UFC FIGHTPASS | 6/3PM ETPT (2 Cares)

4. 145lbs: Jack Jenkins (10-2) vs. Don Shainis (12-4) — At 13:51

3. 115lbs: Loma Lookboonmee (7-3) vs. Elise Reed (6-2) — At 13:10, 2 Cares (John & Eugene)

2. 145lbs: Blake Bilder (7-0-1) vs. Shane Young (13-6) — At 12:53

1. 145lbs: Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) vs. Elves Brenner (13-3) — At 12:27

