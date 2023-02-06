UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley signs long-term contract extension

Bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley isn’t leaving the UFC any time soon. As it was announced over the weekend, the 28-year-old Dana White Contender Series alum had just signed a new eight-fight extension with the organization.

“Sugar” Sean spoke about it in a recent episode of his podcast with brother Daniel, explaining how he went in there and handled business himself.

“I will say, I did re-sign with the UFC. I got a very gracious contract that I’m proud of. We walked in there and negotiated. They said this, I offered that. I asked this, they said no… And I got a number that I’m very happy with. And I truly don’t think any manager that I’ve had could’ve went in there and got me what I got,” said O’Malley, who’s been his own manager since 2022.

“I signed eight fights, which is kind of a lot. That’s typical, six to eight fights. They always do that. It’s just to kind of lock you in. But, they’re also fair in my situation.”

O’Malley didn’t specify any terms, but he feels his seemingly outstanding relationship with the company helped land him a favorable deal.

“That also helps with the relationship I built with the UFC. I feel like I have earned this contract. I deserve this. I feel like I’ve earned the amount I’m getting paid. And I think (the UFC is) fine with paying people what they earn.

“And I feel like I’m in a good position with the UFC and I’m getting paid what I earn, and I’m very happy with how the negotiations went.”

O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC), who is currently at the number one spot at the 135-pound rankings, is coming off a significant (albeit questioned) win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October.