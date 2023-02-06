Oops! Watch Dana White forget UFC champ Islam Makhachev’s name ahead of UFC 284 super fight

Late last month, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev did an interview with a local publication in his home country. Here, he expressed some dissatisfaction about how there seems to be a lack of promotion for his upcoming title fight at UFC 284 against Alexander Volkanovski.

“I see that there is not such a big promotion,” he said. “White himself has the biggest problems, he does not pay much attention to this fight. Here in Perth, everyone knows about the fight and is looking forward to it.

“And in terms of pay-per-view (PPV), yes, more could have been done. I only saw Volkanovski once, in Sydney. A tour could be organized around the world, a conference could be done in America.”

Makhachev may or may not be right on the money, but this little moment during Saturday’s UFC Vegas 68 post-fight scrum could be proving his point. Maybe it was the late night/early morning event, but here, you could see UFC president Dana White fumbling and forgetting Makhachev’s name for a moment.

Dana sounds pumped about UFC 284. pic.twitter.com/7fzEDQiuxo — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) February 5, 2023

Years ago, White had this to say when it happened to fellow promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

UFC 284 happens on Saturday in Perth, Australia.