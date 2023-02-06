Dillon Danis targeted with fake NFT project, accused of promoting multiple crypto scams

In the last few years Dillon Danis has transformed from an interesting MMA prospect, with unassailable BJJ bona fides, to a peripheral figure in the fight game who has shown time and time again that he’s more talk than action.

Danis’ recent lowlights include being subdued by a security guard at a New Jersey seafood restaurant, getting clocked by Jake Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor, and backing out of a big money fight to box influencer KSI.

Danis’ reputation has taken another hit recently, with YouTuber Coffeezilla, who is known for exposing cryptocurrency based scams, claiming to have tricked Danis into promoting a fake NFT project.

Coffeezilla blasted Danis on Twitter recently, showing off how his team paid the former (?) fighter $1,000 to promote the fake NFTs. Part of the ploy also involved getting Danis to tweet out a message which spelled out S.C.A.M.

We just tricked Dillon Danis into promoting a fake NFT project. We paid him $1,000 to post, he didn't disclose it was an #AD, and posted copy that literally spells out S.C.A.M.

The link Danis was given to post online, which he believed would give his followers the ability to mint NFTs, actually lead to a website that catalogued a number of alleged crypto scams that Danis had previously promoted.

The entire project is fake, and if you "Mint it", it takes you to website devoted to all the scams he's done in the past.

“Have you been scammed by Dillon Danis,” reads the heading of the website before listing some projects Danis has promoted in the past.

The website claims some of these projects wound up as ‘rug pulls’, crypto projects that accept millions of dollars in investments before the creators withdraw all the money and disappear.

Danis is 2-0 in pro MMA, with both wins coming in the Bellator cage. Those wins, both first round submissions, happened in 2018 and 2019. Danis supposedly has more fights on his Bellator contract, though there seems to have been little interest in fulfilling those lately.