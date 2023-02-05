UFC Vegas 68: ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Sat/Sun, February 4th/5th, 2023, with a breakdown of the the UFC Apex event of 2023; UFC Vegas 68: ‘Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac’ & ‘Road to UFC’ Finales — a low quality 11-bout card, from the APEX facility in Sin City.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This massive 12-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and three hard-fought decisions - one split, & one majority draw. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included — POTN: Serghei Spivac, Anshul Jubli, Rinya Nakamura, & Tatsuro Taira. FOTN: None.

Official UFC Vegas 68 Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 4/5 — 1AM/10PM ETPT

11. Main Event – 265lbs: Serghei Spivac (16-3) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-11) — submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:05 of Round 1

10. Co-Main Event – 205lbs: Devin Clark (14-7) DEF. Da Un Jung (15-4) — unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

9. 265lbs: Marcin Tybura (24-7) DEF. Blagoy Ivanov (19-5) — unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

8. 145lbs: Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) DEF. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1) — fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

7. 170lbs: Adam Fugitt (9-3) DEF. Yasaku Kinoshita (6-2) — TKO (elbows) at 4:36 of Round 1

ESPN+ ‘Road to UFC – Season 2’ TOURNAMENT FINALS

6. Lightweight Final: Anshul Jubli (7-0) DEF. Jeka Saragih (13-3) — TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

5. Featherweight Final: Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1) DEF. Zha Yi (22-4) — split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight Final: Rinya Nakamura (7-0) DEF. Toshiomi Kazama (10-3) — knockout (left hand) at 0:33 of Round 1

3. Flyweight Final: Hyun Sung Park (8-0) DEF. Seung Guk Choi (6-2) — submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 3

ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS | 10PM/7PM ETPT

2. 185lbs: Jun Yong Park (16-5) DEF. Denis Tiuliulin (11-7) — technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 1

1. 125lbs: Tatsuro Taira (13-0) DEF. Jesus Aguilar (8-2) — submission (armbar) at 4:20 of Round 1

