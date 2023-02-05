Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor 2 made official for Dublin, immediately after Serrano’s win over Cruz

Perhaps the most important and entertaining women’s boxing match in history happened last April, with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor besting Amanda Serrano over 10 rounds.

That major event involved major purses the first time around, and it could be even bigger in this recently booked repeat.

Immediately after Amanda Serrano’s back-and-forth entertaining win over Erika Cruz on Saturday night, Taylor stepped in the ring, and they made their rematch official. It will once again be Undisputed champ vs Undisputed champ, with Taylor holding all the belts at lightweight, and Serrano holding all the featherweight titles.

The bout will happen on May 20, and this time it will happen in Taylor’s backyard in Dublin, Ireland.

THE REMATCH MAY 20



After a modern day classic last April… @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters run it back in Dublin, Ireland!#TaylorSerrano2 | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/G0FWNTQD4f — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 5, 2023

Interestingly enough, UFC’s Irish superstar Conor McGregor recently offered to sponsor this event and help make it happen at the massive and iconic 80,000 capacity stadium Croke Park in Dublin.

The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023