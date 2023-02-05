UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today for this early morning coverage of UFC Vegas 68. Headlining the event is a heavyweight clash between former title contender Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac. “The Black Beast” is looking to end a two-fight skid against Spivak, who is looking to extend his winning streak to three.
Co-headlining the event is a light heavyweight bout between South Korea’s Jung Da-un and Dana White's Lookin’ For a Fight recruit Devin Clark.
UFC Vegas 68’s prelims will begin at 10 PM E.T. on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 1 AM E.T.
Main Card
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac
Jung Da-un vs. Devin Clark
Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson
Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Preliminary Card
Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli
Lee Jeong-yeong def. Yi Zha via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO at 0:33 of round 1
Park Hyun-sung def. Choi Seung-guk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round 3.
Park Jun-yong def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of round 1
Tatsuro Taira def. Jesús Santos Aguilar via submission (triangle armbar) at 4:20 of round 1
Loading comments...