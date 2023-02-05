UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today for this early morning coverage of UFC Vegas 68. Headlining the event is a heavyweight clash between former title contender Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac. “The Black Beast” is looking to end a two-fight skid against Spivak, who is looking to extend his winning streak to three.

Co-headlining the event is a light heavyweight bout between South Korea’s Jung Da-un and Dana White's Lookin’ For a Fight recruit Devin Clark.

UFC Vegas 68’s prelims will begin at 10 PM E.T. on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 1 AM E.T.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac

Jung Da-un vs. Devin Clark

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Choi Doo-ho vs. Kyle Nelson

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Preliminary Card

Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

Lee Jeong-yeong def. Yi Zha via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO at 0:33 of round 1

Park Hyun-sung def. Choi Seung-guk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round 3.

Park Jun-yong def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of round 1

Tatsuro Taira def. Jesús Santos Aguilar via submission (triangle armbar) at 4:20 of round 1