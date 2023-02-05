UFC heavyweight Hamdy Abdelwahab suspended two years by USADA

Hamdy Abdelwahab accepted a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for two violations stemming from his UFC debut.

USADA announced on Friday the UFC heavyweight tested positive for the anabolic agent methenolone and its metabolites twice, once in an in-competition sample on July 30 and once in an out-of-competition sample on August 27. Abdelwahab was not notified of his first positive test, so the agency combined that and his second positive test into a single violation.

The second violation was for ‘tampering,’ as the Egyptian fighter did not declare his methenolone use before his UFC debut.

“Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare prohibited substances they have used in the previous 12 months and the failure to make such a declaration, absent a compelling justification, is considered a tampering violation under section 2.5.2 of the Policy,” announced USADA in a statement. “Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so. Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it. The evidence constitutes a tampering violation in addition to the violation for his positive test for methenolone.”

The full statement from USADA can be read here.

In his first UFC appearance, the ‘Hammer’ defeated Don’Tale Mayes by split decision at UFC 277 this past July. That win was recently overturned to a No Decision, as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced its own investigation into Abdelwahab.

Abdelwahab will be eligible to return on July 30, 2024, which is retroactive to the date of his first positive test. Prior to his UFC debut, the 30-year-old was 4-0, with all of his wins coming by way of (T)KO.

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)