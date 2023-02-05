Videos and highlights: Serghei Spivac steamrolls Derrick Lewis in UFC Vegas 68 main event

The main event for UFC Vegas 68 didn’t even last for five-minutes, thanks to the promotion’s #12 ranked heavyweight, Serghei Spivac, submitting the #7 ranked, Derrick Lewis, in the opening round.

Spivac leaned into his wrestling advantage right away, hitting a gorgeous hip toss to get on top. From there, he placed Lewis in a grueling rinse and repeat system. He would force Lewis to carry his weight, and as soon as he stood up, Spivac would hit a trip to get back on top. The finish came as Spivac locked up an arm triangle in transition, prompting Lewis to tap out.

This is a huge win for SPivac, who has now won six of his last seven.

Check out Milan Ordoñez’s play-by-play of Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac:

Round 1: Both men trade punches immediately. Lewis feints and gets a reaction. Spivac ties up, completes a hip throw, and lands in kesa gatame. Lewis tries to get up, but gives up his back. A scramble ensues. Spivac pounds on Lewis from mount. He maintains control as Lewis tries to get up, but gets taken down again. Spivac scores consecutive body lock takedowns. Spivac gets an arm triangle. Lewis taps.

Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis via submission (arm triangle) at 3:04 of round 1

SERGHEI SPIVAC SUBMITS LEWIS IN ROUND 1 #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/qSlnn4mnBv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 5, 2023

Three straight wins, three straight finishes for Serghei Spivac! #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/2PXmKf8eLy — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023