‘MMA will only break your heart’ - Twitter reacts to Fedor retiring on TKO loss to Bader at Bellator 290

Ryan Bader finished Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Bellator Japan - Fedor v Rampage Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Ryan Bader kept the Bellator heavyweight belt by making quick work of legend Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290. In the last fight of the Russian’s career, ‘Darth’ caught the ‘Last Emperor’ early into the fight and then followed it up with heavy ground and pound to secure a TKO finish. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits commented on Fedor’s retirement and reacted to the match.

