‘MMA will only break your heart’ - Twitter reacts to Fedor retiring on TKO loss to Bader at Bellator 290

Ryan Bader kept the Bellator heavyweight belt by making quick work of legend Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290. In the last fight of the Russian’s career, ‘Darth’ caught the ‘Last Emperor’ early into the fight and then followed it up with heavy ground and pound to secure a TKO finish. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits commented on Fedor’s retirement and reacted to the match.
Fedor (Wanderlei Silva) was the fighter that got me hooked to the sport. Undersized hwt. Technical in every way. Killer. Humble. Ruthless. End of an Era for sure. Don't want to see him get hurt tonight #Respect #GOAT— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) February 5, 2023
Damn…— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023
MMA Twitter saying goodbye to the legend Fedor pic.twitter.com/uYpeHHtXz8— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 5, 2023
Welp. Ryan Bader ground-and-pounds Fedor Emelianenko into retirement to defend the belt. #Bellator290— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) February 5, 2023
Ryan Bader is a bad mfkr— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023
Bader like, naw. #Bellator290— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 5, 2023
There were parts to Fedor's game that put him ahead of his time, but a good portion of what made his style work was also athleticism and explosive ability. So much of that is gone and has been for some time. The ride needed to come to a close.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 5, 2023
Sad way to go #Bellator290— RobFont (@RobSFont) February 5, 2023
Damn that was sad but cool to see all the legends get in there and support Fedor— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 5, 2023
Well, that could've been worse I suppose. MMA will only break your heart. #Bellator290— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 5, 2023
Instead of retirement fights, we should just take all of our favorite fighters to like Six Flags or something and have a chill time instead.— Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) February 5, 2023
Dam this scene at bellator for fedor is awesome to see all these legends— Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) February 5, 2023
