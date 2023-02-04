UFC Vegas 68 loses Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

UFC Vegas 68 has lost a fight.

The promotion announced on Saturday that Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm was canceled after the latter was forced to withdraw due to illness. No further details were provided on the nature of Böhm’s affliction.

There was also no word on whether the fight will be rescheduled for a different event in the future or scrapped altogether.

Kim has yet to notch a UFC win since her second-round KO of Nadia Kassem at UFC 243 nearly four years ago. Since then, ‘Fire Fist’ has found herself on the wrong end of four consecutive decisions to Alexa Grasso, Molly McCann, Priscila Cachoeira and Joselyne Edwards.

Böhm has also struggled in her recent appearances. After rescheduling her first three fights, ‘Monster’ debuted against Ariane Lipski at UFC Vegas 37, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss. The German fighter had to wait nearly a year for her next fight. When she returned to the Octagon, Böhm lost a unanimous decision to Victoria Leonardo at UFC London.

With the cancellation, UFC Vegas 68 will proceed with 11 fights. Headlining the Fight Night is a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for live updates and highlights on the event as they become available throughout the night.

