Conor McGregor hasn’t re-enrolled in the USADA testing pool despite TUF announcement

Conor McGregor has been vocal on social media regarding his desired return to competition. But despite all of his shirtless gym pics, he’s put off a critical step before returning to the cage.

“As we’ve confirmed before, as of today, Conor McGregor has not been reenrolled in the USADA testing pool, which he would have to be in for a minimum of six months and have at least two negative tests prior to any competition,” United States Anti-Doping Agency representatives said in a statement to MMA Fighting this afternoon.

Earlier today,, UFC President Dana White revealed that McGregor would coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. Episodes will air starting May 30th to August 15th on ESPN and ESPN+, with the two men likely headlining a PPV later in the year according White. This will be McGregor’s second stint as a TUF coach, first stepping onto the screen alongside Urijah Faber in 2015.

Before a season finale bout between the two former champions can be confirmed, McGregor will need to enter the USADA testing pool, and attain at least two negative tests within a six-month window prior to competition.

McGregor still has time to re-enter the anti-doping program as late as March and still compete in September, assuming he returns at least two negative tests during that time.

McGregor left the testing pool after breaking his leg during the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight in 2021. A late 2023 matchup against Chandler would be his first fight in two years, with both men having both lost their most recent bouts to Poirier.