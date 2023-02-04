Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 live stream, play-by-play, results, and discussion

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for results and play-by-play (main event) as Bellator 290 comes to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The headliner for the card is the retirement fight of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. He will rematch Ryan Bader with the Bellator Heavyweight Championship up for grabs. Bader defeated Fedor in just 35 seconds in their first fight to claim the vacant title in early 2019, and he has held it ever since.

The co-main will be for the Bellator middleweight title, with Johnny Eblen defending against Anatoly Tokov.

This card is unique in the fact that the three-fight main card will air live on CBS and Paramount+. The eleven-fight main card will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT, and will be streamed on Bellator’s YouTube channel. The main card will kick off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya