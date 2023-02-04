Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 live stream, play-by-play, results, and discussion

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for results and play-by-play (main event) as Bellator 290 comes to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
The headliner for the card is the retirement fight of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. He will rematch Ryan Bader with the Bellator Heavyweight Championship up for grabs. Bader defeated Fedor in just 35 seconds in their first fight to claim the vacant title in early 2019, and he has held it ever since.
The co-main will be for the Bellator middleweight title, with Johnny Eblen defending against Anatoly Tokov.
This card is unique in the fact that the three-fight main card will air live on CBS and Paramount+. The eleven-fight main card will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT, and will be streamed on Bellator’s YouTube channel. The main card will kick off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Join us and let us know what you think of tonight’s fights.
Main Card
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Preliminary Card
Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
Loading comments...