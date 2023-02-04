UFC Vegas 68: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac - live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 68, which is going down at a later than usual start time from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this card will see the UFC’s #7 ranked heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, tangle with the #12 ranked, Serghei Spivac. This matchup was supposed to happen back at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but a nasty bout with COVID-19 put that fight on hold until now.

Lewis and Spivac seem to be a different points in their respective careers. Derrick is looking to avoid losing for the third time in a row, while Serghei has currently won five of his last six. I think it’s fair to say that Spivac is the more complete fighter here, but this is heavyweight, and Lewis has that one-hitter-quitter that’ll be lurking the entire time.

The main card is actually slated for tomorrow (February 5th) for you east coasters at 1:00am ET, but will begin today at 10:00pm PT for those on the west side. The preliminary bouts begin for everyone today at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+. I hope nobody’s confused.

Main card:

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac: Heavyweight

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark: Light Heavyweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov: Heavyweight

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson: Featherweight

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt: Welterweight

Prelims: