UFC Vegas 68 betting odds: Serghei Spivac favored inside the distance against Derrick Lewis

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 68, which kicks off from the APEX facility at a later than usual start time of 10:00pm ET. The main event of the evening will between ranked heavyweights when the #7 ranked, Derrick Lewis, collides with the #12 ranked, Serghei Spivac. Before that, though, let’s get over to the betting odds and have a look.

So, if you remember back in November, Spivac and Lewis were supposed to headline UFC Vegas 65 — but the fight was postponed after a battle with COVID-19 forced Derrick to pull out. Back then, the betting odds had Spivac listed as a sizable -250 favorite, with Lewis being available at an underdog value of +210. The current moneylines for this second attempt at Spivac vs. Lewis echo the same sentiments as before.

For better or worse, “The Black Beast” does not go to the scorecards very often, and the betting odds reflect just that. The proposition bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is substantially favored at -750, with a +450 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

It is the “Polar Bear” that the oddsmakers fancy to find that finish, and the associated prop for that, ‘Spivac wins inside distance,’ is nestled at a favored line of -165. Going back the other way, there’s the ‘Lewis wins inside distance’ wager going for +225. The problem there is that if you shop around, you can find Derrick straight up for the same value, so why take an unnecessary risk on a prop?

Check out the UFC Vegas 68 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

