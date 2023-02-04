Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz: Live results, highlight videos, play-by-play analysis

Amanda Serrano seeks to unify the women’s 126lb division today, seeking to add the vacant WBA belt to the WBC, WBO and IBF belts she already holds, stepping in against Erika Cruz.

Related Check out our preview of the fight here

Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) has been around the block, including all the way up to 135lbs against Katie Taylor last year, and wants to cement herself as one of the greats of the women’s game. Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) is not nearly as experienced, and will be hoping to pull off a shock to put herself on the map.

This card will be available on DAZN. The card starts at 8pm ET, with ringwalks for the main event expected at approximately 9.50pm ET, although stay tuned here for updates on that.

Results

IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA women’s flyweight world title fight: Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez;

IBF, WBC, WBO and WBA women’s super featherweight world title fight: Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled

Super lightweight: Richard Hitchins vs. John Bauza

Flyweight: Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz

Women’s featherweight: Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez

Women’s super bantamweight: Ramala Ali vs. Avril Mathie

Lightweight: Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera

Super lightweight: Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera

Women’s super middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos