WWE’s Matt Riddle earns BJJ black belt

Despite long ago trading his 4oz gloves for steel chairs, it looks like WWE star Matt Riddle hasn’t neglected his Jiu-Jitsu training. The Pennsylvanian was promoted to black belt by Daniel Gracie, Rolles Gracie, and David Floridia at Daniel Gracie Orange County gym in Orlando, Florida.

“Finally got my bjj black belt and I couldn’t be happier, thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way!” Riddle wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event.

Prior to joining the WWE, Riddle was a promising young MMA fighter at welterweight. Earning a spot on season seven of The Ultimate Fighter, he was given a chance to compete on the season finale undercard despite a 1-1 record on the show. He went on to amass a 7-3 record in the UFC, with two wins turned to no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

The failed drug tests led to Riddle’s unwilling departure from the UFC in 2013, despite his five-bout winning streak. He would have one more MMA fight under Titan FC, winning by submission, before hitting the indy wrestling circuit in 2015. After amassing championship belts in different promotions, Riddle signed with WWE developmental promotion NXT in 2018 and was promoted to the main WWE roster two years later. He’s since won the United States championship, and competed under both the SmackDown and RAW programs.

Riddle is currently serving a 60-day suspension for violating the WWE’s wellness policy.