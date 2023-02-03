Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 weigh-in live stream

This weekend the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA plays host to what is likely the last ever MMA fight for PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko. At Bellator 290 he’ll be taking on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, for the second time in his career.
The first time they met, Bader TKO’d the legend in 35 seconds to win the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix and the vacant heavyweight title. Since then Fedor has scored a pair of stoppage wins, over Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Timothy Johnson. Bader has been up and down, losing his Bellator light heavyweight title to Vadim Nemkov and scoring wins over Lyoto Machida and Cheick Kongo.
The remainder of the card is miles better than what the UFC is offering (at 1 a.m. ET). The co-main is Bellator middleweight champ Johnny Eblen, who shocked Gegard Mousasi last year, defending his belt versus Anatoly Tokov. Rounding out the main card is a fun welterweight banger between Sabah Homasi and Brennan Ward.
The prelims also have some intriguing names you might be familiar with (including Neiman Gracie, Lorenz Larkin, Karl Albrektsson and Darrion Caldwell).
But before these fights can happen, we need an incident free day on the scales. You can see how that goes at 12 p.m. ET and the stream below.
Full results
Main card:
- Heavyweight championship: Ryan Bader (c) vs. Fedor Emlianenko
- Middleweight championship: Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Anatoly Tokov
- Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Prelim card:
- Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro
- Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Featherweight: Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
- Heavyweight: Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
- Lightweight: Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
- Light heavyweight: Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
- Flyweight: Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara
- Bantamweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
- Featherweight: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
- Welterweight: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
When is Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fador 2 on?
Bellator 290 takes place on Saturday, February 4. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and airs on CBS.
