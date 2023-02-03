Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 weigh-in live stream

This weekend the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA plays host to what is likely the last ever MMA fight for PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko. At Bellator 290 he’ll be taking on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, for the second time in his career.

The first time they met, Bader TKO’d the legend in 35 seconds to win the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix and the vacant heavyweight title. Since then Fedor has scored a pair of stoppage wins, over Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Timothy Johnson. Bader has been up and down, losing his Bellator light heavyweight title to Vadim Nemkov and scoring wins over Lyoto Machida and Cheick Kongo.

The remainder of the card is miles better than what the UFC is offering (at 1 a.m. ET). The co-main is Bellator middleweight champ Johnny Eblen, who shocked Gegard Mousasi last year, defending his belt versus Anatoly Tokov. Rounding out the main card is a fun welterweight banger between Sabah Homasi and Brennan Ward.

The prelims also have some intriguing names you might be familiar with (including Neiman Gracie, Lorenz Larkin, Karl Albrektsson and Darrion Caldwell).

But before these fights can happen, we need an incident free day on the scales. You can see how that goes at 12 p.m. ET and the stream below.

Full results

Main card:

Heavyweight championship: Ryan Bader (c) vs. Fedor Emlianenko

Middleweight championship: Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Anatoly Tokov

Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Prelim card:

Welterweight: Neiman Gracie vs. Dante Schiro

Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Featherweight: Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Heavyweight: Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Lightweight: Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Light heavyweight: Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Flyweight: Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara

Bantamweight: Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Bantamweight: Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Featherweight: Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Welterweight: Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya

When is Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fador 2 on?

Bellator 290 takes place on Saturday, February 4. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and airs on CBS.