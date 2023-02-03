UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac preview - Can the Black Beast get back on track?

UFC Vegas 68 is... well, it’s an event. I hate to crap on cards, but this is one of the more underwhelming cards the UFC has put on in some time. The most notable names populate the heavyweight division, including former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Typically, Lewis would be a major boon to headline a card. Unfortunately, he’s on a two-fight skid, indicating he may no longer be one of the best big men on the planet. He’s facing Serghei Spivac, someone who was once a punchline within the division. Y’all remember Jared Vanderaa calling for a fight with Spivac even before being awarded his UFC contract via DWCS? Well, now Spivac is headlining a card opposite Lewis. That’s a hell of a climb, but there are many who don’t recognize the growth Spivac has endured. In other words, many see him as a mediocre B-side.

Many of you may remember this contest was scheduled in November, only for Lewis to pull out the day of the event. Lewis recently revealed it was a COVID related withdrawal, but the UFC was prepared this time around anyway. Fellow heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Blagoi Ivanov aren’t the sexiest names in terms of appeal, but they both have numbers next to their names and have headlined cards before. That doesn’t make this a good card, but at least the UFC has a contingency plan should Lewis or Spivac need to pull out. After all, with all due respect, no one wants to see Da Un Jung and Devin Clark headline this card....

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, Heavyweight

There’s a long list of things we could point to for Lewis’ recent decline. Does he have the fire in his belly to compete any more? Lewis has made a pretty damn good living in the sport. Given he never had much of a fire for the sport itself – Lewis always said he was in it for the money – it’s reasonable to suspect he is fat and happy at this point. There’s also the fact that Lewis’ chin has completely eroded. He’s never been a defensive savant and has maintained one of the busier schedules. He’s taken a lot of damage over the years. Perhaps his back issues have finally caught up with him. It’s all hard to say....

There are a couple of other things that could be pointed out. Each of Lewis’ last three losses came in front of a live audience in Texas. Lewis has admitted to feeling pressure to perform well in front of his home state. Perhaps even pressing things to the point he isn’t performing to the best of his abilities. Also, did y’all see the names of those who Lewis lost to? Cyril Gane is by far the most technical striker in the division and isn’t a pillow-fisted striker. As far as Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich go, they are two of the hardest hitters in the sport. There’s no shame in having your block knocked off by either man.

In other words, if Spivac is going to beat Lewis, it isn’t going to be in the same manner as the recent men who handed Lewis his most recent L’s. To be fair to Spivac, he has improved exponentially on the feet. He can make quality use of his lanky frame at this juncture, fighting some on the outside with a developing jab. It used to be all he could do was operate in the clinch in hopes of securing the takedown where he could execute his vaunted ground game. The Moldovan has a heavy top game that tends to wear down opponents enough in hopes of securing a submission.

There’s serious questions to how effective holding down Lewis will be. Aleksei Oleinik, perhaps the greatest submission specialist in heavyweight history, wasn’t able to submit Lewis. It could be argued Oleinik was well beyond his prime and Lewis is further out of his prime than he was when he fought Oleinik. That said, I have a hard time believing Lewis can’t continue to bench press his opponent off him when he decides that’s what he wants to do. And while Daniel Cormier may have been able to smother and submit Lewis, Spivac isn’t anywhere near the wrestler Cormier is.

Even if Lewis is losing his fire, it’s hard to believe he’s lost any of his power. Lewis is always just one punch away from ending a fight. That Spivac doesn’t have the power of those who have recently put Lewis away adds to the likelihood of Lewis emerging with his hand raised. Plus, people tend to underestimate Lewis’ fight IQ. Remember how he waited for Curtis Blaydes to shoot for a takedown before knocking his block off with an uppercut? There’s also the recent pics of Lewis where he appears to be in the best shape of his life. That’s an indication motivation isn’t a problem for him. Not having the pressure to perform in front of his home crowd, I expect Lewis to settle down and find the finish. Lewis via KO of RD1

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov, Heavyweight

There isn’t a more overlooked heavyweight on the roster than Tybura. The Pole has won six of his last seven fights. That includes snatching the zero from hyped prospect Alexandr Romanov. Unfortunately for him, Tybura has been labeled a boring fighter and hasn’t been able to shake that off.

The thing with Tybura is that he’s good at everything, but not great at anything. That allows him to diversify his attack to go after whatever his opponent’s weakness is. For most fighters, specifically targeting an area on an opponent is playing with fire given it doesn’t always match up with their weaknesses. In Tybura’s case, his fight IQ makes it a proposition that has played out in his favor more often than not at this stage.

Aside from the fight IQ, there’s a strong argument Ivanov is a similar type of fighter. The reason for that is Ivanov goes to a high volume of decisions, lacks power, and has proven to be more than competent on the mat. All of those are accurate descriptions of Tybura. But it’s not so simple as that. Ivanov’s most defining characteristic is his insane durability. In a division noted for KO’s, Ivanov has never been stopped via strikes. However, while durability is an essential trait to have to become a champion, a hard ceiling is going to be set if that is the most notable trait.

Fortunately for Ivanov, Tybura isn’t a championship level fighter. That said, Tybura is the rightful favorite. In addition to consistently showing a better fight IQ, Tybura is the better athlete with superior grappling. With that athleticism, he’s also the more diverse and busier striker. The road to victory is there for Ivanov. The problem is he rarely looks to utilize his wrestling. Despite that, Ivanov has a habit of making his fights close, capable of absorbing insane amounts of damage in order to deal out his offense. That said, the stout Bulgarian will have a hell of a distance to cross to do that. I wouldn’t put money on it, but I do ultimately feel comfortable picking Tybura. Tybura via decision