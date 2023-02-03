Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
EPISODE 223
- Fighters saying ‘No’ to potential matchups:
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/2/23582764/ufc-charles-oliveira-jose-aldo-alex-pereira-roast-conor-mcgregor
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/1/23581139/michael-chandler-wants-conor-mcgregor-snubs-armen-tsarukyan
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/31/23578929/jorge-masvidal-pay-me-bmf-money-rejects-five-rounds-fight-ufc-news
- Masvidal has path to another title fight:
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/2/23582730/jorge-masvidal-given-pathway-to-third-ufc-title-fight
- Francis Ngannou fielding offers from the combat sports community:
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/2/23582433/hearn-anthony-joshua-vs-francis-ngannou-one-of-the-biggest-fights-any-sport-boxing-ufc-mma-news
- Derrick Lewis doesn’t want Miragliotta reffing his fights:
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/2/23583181/ufc-vegas-dont-want-him-reffing-fights-derrick-lewis-unhappy-referee-dan-miragliotta-mma-news
BELLATOR 290
Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
UFC VEGAS 68:
Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW:
Mookie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)
Stephie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)
Victor: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Figueiredo, Teixeira (3-2)
STANDINGS:
Mookie: 6-4
Stephie: 6-4
Victor: 5-5
