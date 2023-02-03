 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 223: UFC Vegas 68, Bellator 290, Fighters Saying ‘No’ to Matchups

Episode 223 discussion: Select fight previews for Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68, Fighters saying “No” to potential matchups, Big Franci fielding offers, more

By Stephie Haynes
EPISODE 223

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/1/23581139/michael-chandler-wants-conor-mcgregor-snubs-armen-tsarukyan

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/1/31/23578929/jorge-masvidal-pay-me-bmf-money-rejects-five-rounds-fight-ufc-news

BELLATOR 290

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

UFC VEGAS 68:

Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

WEEKLY PICKS REVIEW:

Mookie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)

Stephie: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Moreno, Teixeira (4-1)

Victor: Walker, Andrade, Burns, Figueiredo, Teixeira (3-2)

STANDINGS:

Mookie: 6-4

Stephie: 6-4

Victor: 5-5

