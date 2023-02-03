UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac weigh in live results

The UFC is back in the APEX facility, though you wouldn’t know it from the start times they have for this event this weekend.

UFC Vegas 68: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac was supposed to be a UFC Seoul card build around The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. However, an injury put an end to that and lead to the UFC pulling the card out of Asia, despite featuring a number of fights that represent the culmination of their Road to the UFC programming that features all Asian competitors.

So we’re left with a middling heavyweight clash on a main card that doesn’t start until 1 a.m. ET. If you’re on the east coast and your staying up for this, then I guess you’re one of the hardcores — congrats.

The rest of the main card is very meh. But at least Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson is intriguing. The prelims have Ji Yeon Kim taking on Mandy Bohm and the impressive, and undefeated, Tatsuro Taira taking on Jesus Aguilar.

Before those happen, though, we have the weigh-ins, which go down at the usual time of 12 p.m. ET. Check back here for the results as they happen.

Full results:

Main card:

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Featherweight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Prelim card:

Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih

Featherweight: Zha Yi vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Flyweight: Hyun Sung Park vs. Seung Guk Choi

Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

What time is UFC Vegas 68?

UFC Vegas 68 takes place on Saturday, February 4. The prelim card starts at 10 p.m. ET and the main card begins at 1 a.m. ET. The entire event airs on ESPN+.