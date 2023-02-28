PFL finalizes line-up for PFL 2, features heavyweights and women’s featherweights

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is preparing for its 2023 Regular Season.

The promotion announced on Monday the official line-up for PFL 2, the upcoming event scheduled for April 7 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

2022 heavyweight champion Ante Delija faces promotional newcomer Yorgan De Castro in the headliner. The Croatian went 4-0 in 2022, finishing three of his past four opponents inside two rounds. Following his departure from the UFC, De Castro competed in various promotions, including CES and Eagle FC, rattling off three consecutive wins over Danyelle Williams, Shaun Asher and former UFC champion Junior dos Santos.

In the co-headliner, Larissa Pacheco returns after her stunning upset of Kayla Harrison for the 2022 lightweight championship. The Brazilian earned first-round finishes of Zamzagul Fayzallanova, Genah Fabian and Olena Kolesnyk before rematching Harrison, who previously defeated her twice. After her first win in PFL — a unanimous decision against Kaitlin Young — Budd has dropped her past two.

The ‘Jewel’ came up short against the aforementioned Fabian and Aspen Ladd at PFL 3 and PFL 10, respectively.

The rest of the PFL 2 line-up is as follows:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m PT)

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. TBA

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene

Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak

Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to PFL 2 as they become available in the coming weeks.