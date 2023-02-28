Drake lost six-figures betting on Jake Paul to KO Tommy Fury

Recording artist Drake is a noted hanger-on when it comes to the world’s top athletes. However, it seems as though he likes hanging around mediocre one’s too.

As Jake Paul headed into his first fight against a pro boxer this weekend, he did so knowing that the multi-Grammy award winner had placed a sizable bet on him winning the fight.

Drake showed the world his wager, revealing he had placed $400,000 worth of bitcoin on Paul beating Tommy Fury by KO. I guess he couldn’t think of anything better to spend that kind of money on. Had Drake won the bet he would have netted a cool $1,440,000 (also in bitcoin).

Drake did not win that bet.

By now you must know that Paul was thoroughly stifled by Fury over eight rounds. The British reality star was able to keep Paul at bay with a jab and evade Paul’s predictable and errant swings.

The end result was a split decision for Fury (thanks to one pretty bizarre scorecard).

The win cost Drake his stake, but it’s also damaged much of the allure Paul had built over the past two years. Without his unbeaten record, it will be much harder for Paul to sell himself as a worthy time investment when he faces Nate Diaz in the near future and then whomever after that.

This isn’t the first time an athlete has lost after being associated with Drake. In fact, it’s happened so often that it’s spawned the ‘Drake Curse’ meme.

Others who have lost after hanging out with Drake include Anthony Joshua, Conor McGregor, Serena Williams and the Kentucky Wildcats (per oddsshark).

So now you know what to do when you see Drake bet on a fighter. Just enjoy the free schadenfreude and keep your money in your wallet.