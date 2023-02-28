Second UFC wardrobe malfunction in a week has fighter asking for changes to be made

At last weekend’s UFC Vegas 70 Montana De La Rosa came up short against the returning Tatiana Suarez. The fight ended via a second round submission due to guillotine choke.

During the fight De La Rosa nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the midst of an intense grappling exchange against the fence. In that moment the top half of the Venum made UFC kit was pulled down, nearly exposing De La Rosa’s chest to the UFC APEX and everyone watching at home.

Afterwards she took to Twitter to plea for changes to be made so that this doesn’t happen again. “This is definitely a wardrobe issue,” she wrote. “Hopefully the [UFC] and [Venum] will fix this.”

Montana De La Rosa wants to see changes to the women’s UFC fight gear following a wardrobe mishap at last night’s #UFCVegas70 event.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/qwrd1mqxcA — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) February 26, 2023

De La Rosa is the second woman in a week to complain about the UFC fight kit. At UFC Vegas 69 Jessica Andrade lost to Erin Blanchfield in the main event. During that fight the former UFC strawweight champion also experienced a wardrobe malfunction featuring the top half of her attire.

Andrade told Ag. Fight that she lost focus after her shirt began to slip down moments before being taken down and eventually submitted by Blanchfield.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus. Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter,” she explained.

“All I could think of was my breast,” added Andrade. “When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose.

“We have to be ready for everything. I should’ve been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out. It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn’t even be worried about that.”

The UFC partnered with Venum as their official fight kit supplier in 2021, after ending a much-maligned six-year deal with Reebok.

The UFC initially signed a three-year deal with Venum. Last year the UFC announced they had signed a multi-year extension with Venum.