‘It’s actual pros’ - Paddy Pimblett admits being bothered by Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz criticism

Though he ignored most of the criticism he received following his win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this past December, Paddy Pimblett says some of it bothered him.

In what was his toughest UFC test thus far, Pimblett defeated Gordon by unanimous decision, which was received negatively by most of the mixed martial arts community. With the word ‘robbery’ used to describe his win, the ‘Baddy’ said he was ‘pretty pissed off’ that people thought he should have suffered his first UFC loss.

While he disregards comments he received from fans and pundits, Pimblett shared with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie that the ones from names such as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former UFC star Nate Diaz are what bothered him.

“I don’t care what most armchairs say, to be honest,” said Pimblett. “That doesn’t bother me. When pros like Nate Diaz say I didn’t win, Joe Rogan saying I didn’t win, that’s when you think, ‘F—ing hell.’ But people who sit in their armchairs and comment on my YouTube and my Instagram, I don’t care about it. It’s actual pros who thought I lost. I was with Chuck Liddell last week and he was saying, ‘I don’t know what people are so hung up about. It’s a close fight, but it’s not a robbery.’”

Immediately after his fight with Gordon, the former Cage Warriors champion thought a rematch was unnecessary since it was not ‘close’. However, after rewatching and assessing his performance, Pimblett says a case could be made for a second fight.

Should Gordon defeat Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes in April, Pimblett would entertain a rematch.

“I still think I won,” said Pimblett. “I won the first two rounds. The first round was closer than I thought on the night when I watched it back. On the night I thought he only hit me with about two left hooks. I watched it back and he hit me with about six, seven. But yeah, I watched it back and I thought I won the first two rounds. I thought he won the third by just pushing me against the wall, but I think he got like two significant strikes that round all together. I ended up getting him down. So, it’s however you scored the first round. But I scored the two rounds to me.

“But if everyone wants to see it again, I don’t mind beating him up at the end of the year, lad,” continued Pimblett. “Hopefully he beats Bobby Green and then if he wants to fight toward the back end of the year, I’m game.”

Pimblett is set to undergo surgery on his right ankle, which was injured after throwing a kick early in the first round against Gordon.

