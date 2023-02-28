UFC 285 preview: UFC is prepping their next generation

While UFC 285 is being headlined by the return of Jon Jones, it has a not-so-low-key theme of youth being served. No portion of the card exemplifies that more than the early prelims.

Most of the contests offer a prospect the UFC has invested some interest in. Granted, the fighters the UFC has interest in don’t always pan out – see Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt – but there has also been an Alex Pereira and a Conor McGregor when the UFC has highlighted particular fighters early. In the UFC, it’s rare that there’s a sure thing in a contest, but there tends to be an A-side and a B-side. This early in a fighter’s development, it’s rare the A-side comes up short. After all, the UFC has gotten better at about picking which prospects they want to highlight.