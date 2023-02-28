 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 228: Terrific UFC Fights, Rockhold to BKFC?

Episode 228 discussion: UFC Vegas 70 rewind, Lineker’s manager says ‘safety first’ after corner throws in towel, rumors suggest Luke Rockhold could be heading to BKFC, our favorite prelim fights from the upcoming UFC 285 card

By Stephie Haynes
Podcast owned, operated and recorded by: Stephie Haynes with Co-Host: Victor Rodriguez | Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Producer: Steph Haynes; Post-Production, Videography & Syndication: June M. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 228

UFC VEGAS 70 Rewind

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/95023-ufc-fight-night

Lineker’s manager discusses corner stoppage

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/27/23616116/safety-comes-first-john-linekers-manager-explains-decision-to-throw-in-towel

Rumor Mill: Is Luke Rockhold heading to BKFC

https://twitter.com/MyMMANews/status/1630079272210558979

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpByDgYLC21/?hl=en

Pick Two!

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/27/23616544/ufc-285-jon-jones-vs-ciryl-gane-full-fight-card

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se & Patreon.

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Presents hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM!

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC 285: ‘JONES vs. GANE’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 4 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow