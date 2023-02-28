UFC Vegas 70 Stats Review: Ring Rust? Tatiana Suarez shines despite near four-year absence

There were three noteworthy takeaways from UFC Vegas 70. The first was Brendan Allen’s upset win over Andre Muniz in the evening’s makeshift main event. The second was the return of Tatiana Suarez to the octagon. Third was the initially scheduled main event falling apart.

Allen, who was unranked in the official UFC middleweight division before Saturday’s fight card, scored a late third-round submission win over Andre Muniz in Vegas. Muniz entered the bout as the favorite and the No. 11 fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings. With the stoppage victory, Allen extended his winning streak to four. He simultaneously ended Muniz’s run of five consecutive UFC wins.

Before Saturday, Suarez last fought in June 2019. At the time, Suarez was being looked at as, at the very least, a future 115-pound title challenger. Injuries kept Suarez on the sidelines until UFC Vegas 70. She returned to the octagon as a (temporary) flyweight to score a submission win over Montana De La Rosa. In securing the victory, Suarez moved her record to 9-0 and reinvigorated talk of a run at UFC gold.

As for the scheduled main event, the light heavyweight scrap between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was scratched while the event was underway. UFC commentator Megan Olivi reported that Krylov was suffering from a food-related illness and unable to compete. As a result, the UFC is looking to rebook that fight.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from the UFC Vegas 70 fight card, which streamed on ESPN+.

Total Fights: 10

Unanimous Decisions: 2

Split Decision: 1

Majority Decision: 1

KOs/TKOs: 2

Submissions: 4

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 1

Middleweight: 1

Welterweight: 1

Lightweight: 4

Catchweight: 1

Women’s Flyweight: 2

Total Knockdowns Landed: 3

Total Submission Attempts: 9

Total Reversals: 2

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 1,067

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 460

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 775

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 246

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 164

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 109

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 128

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 105

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 883

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 337

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 114

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 83

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 70

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 40

Total Strikes Attempted: 1,725

Total Strikes Landed: 982

Total Takedowns Attempted: 54

Total Takedowns Landed: 22

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Jordan Leavitt TKOs Victor Martinez at 2:27 of Round 1 via knees to head in clinch.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Brendan Allen submits Andre Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 via rear-naked choke.

Most Takedowns Landed: Two fighters with four takedowns: Erick Gonzalez and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Most Submission Attempts: Joe Solecki with three submission attempts vs. Carl Deaton.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Trevor Peek with two knockdowns vs. Erick Gonzalez.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Charles Johnson lands 60 significant strikes on 127 attempts vs. Ode Osbourne.