Man accused of molesting son of Cain Velasquez will face trial

44-year-old Harry Goularte will stand trial on charges relating to his alleged molestation of then four-year-old Cain Velasquez Jr, son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

MMA Junkie reports that the elder Velasquez and his wife were in the courtroom earlier today while their son testified in regards to the case. Goularte pleaded not guilty last June in relation to a February 2022 felony charge of lewd acts with a minor under 14 - the minor allegedly being Cain Jr.

Here is an excerpt of MMA Junkie’s description of the events:

“After accommodations were made by the court to clear the room of non-essential members of the public, Cain Jr. was brought in and took the stand in the late morning.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Philbrook repeatedly tried to get yes or no answers out of the boy, who was allowed to color in a Pokemon coloring book while on the stand. Cain Sr. and Michelle were in the courtroom during Cain Jr.’s testimony, but they could not help him answer questions.

Finally, after a 15-minute recess when Cain Jr. started crying, with the help of a sketch of a stick figure drawn by Philbrook, Cain Jr. said Goularte used his hand to touch him on his penis in a bathroom at Bender’s daycare.”

The son was then cross-examined in an attempt to clear up statements he had previously made to police. Michelle Velasquez then took the stand to testify about when their son informed them about what had allegedly happened to him:

“She said Cain Jr. ‘seemed ashamed’ when he told her about Harry touching his ‘penis and scrotum.’ When she asked if Goularte put Cain Jr.’s penis in his mouth, she said her son answered yes. She said Cain Jr. told her that he saw Goularte go to the bathroom with two other kids from the daycare.”

Goularte’s mother, Patricia Bender, then took the stand to state that her son was occasionally at her daycare but didn’t actually work there. She described an incident where Goularte allegedly picked up Cain Jr. and playfully threatened to “put him in a trash can” if he and the other children didn’t stop teasing Goularte. Cain Sr. and his wife were informed about the incident, and Bender testified that Cain Sr. picked up Goularte at a subsequent Halloween party and joked that he would do the same thing to him.

Velasquez Sr. was arrested in February 2022 and charged with attempted murder along with gun-related counts for allegedly chasing Goularte down with his car and firing multiple shots at his vehicle. He was held without bail until November, and will return to court again to face his own charges on March 15th.