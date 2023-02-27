UFC 285: ‘JONES vs. GANE’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage when Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (26-1-0), former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ, makes his return to the active UFC roster this Saturday, March 4th, from the T-Mobile Center in Sin City. UFC features two title fights headlining their massive action-packed 14-bout UFC 285 PPV (pay-per-view) event.

Jones hopes to become the eighth multi-division champ in the promotion’s history this weekend, as well as the third man to become heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane (11-1-0) however, is the former Interim Champion and currently ranked number one in the division that Jones is debuting in, and is considered to be a force to be reckoned with thanks to his incredibly high fight IQ. Gane is destined to become the UFC’s first ever French undisputed champion, if he comes out the victor. Has Jones been away too long? Will he have ring rust? Is coming back as a Heavyweight where he is meant to be? We will cover all the angles this week and cover the event to find out all the answers together.

Jones and Gane are battling for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship, which as you may recall, was unceremoniously stripped from Former Champion, Francis Ngannou recently, on January 14, 2023, when he was released due to a contract dispute.

Our second title tilt occurs in our Co-Main event when Current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko (23-3-0) defends her title against No. 6 ranked contender, Alexa Grasso (15-3-0). Shevchenko has the edge here, out-ranking Grasso, and more likely to be truly challenged by the likes of Blanchfield or Santos, rather than Grasso, but Alexa could give us a surprise and swipe the belt this Saturday night.

UFC 285's main PPV card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, which are preceded by four Featured Prelim bouts airing at 8/5PM ETPT on ESPN/ESPN+, and five Early Prelims on UFC FightPass at 6:15/3:15PM ETPT.