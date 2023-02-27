 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane full fight card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane is up next!

By Tim Bissell
Jon Jones after his win at UFC 247.
Jon Jones returns this weekend.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 285 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV this weekend. The event is headlined by the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. After a length hiatus, Jones returns to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

The co-main event is a UFC flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso. Rounding out the main card are Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner and Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal.

The event airs exclusively on ESPN+.

Full fight card

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - for vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso - for Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner - lightweight
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal - middleweight

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones - bantamweight
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas - flyweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song - welterweight
  • Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci - strawweight
  • Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

How much does UFC 285 cost?

UFC 285’s main card will air on ESPN+ PPV.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the event for $79.99.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

