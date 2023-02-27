UFC 285 Picks & UFC Vegas 70 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

Bloody Elbow Presents to you an MMA podcast every single day of the week with insights, news, interviews and entertainment about your sport of choice.

It's time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don't Care Podcasts, with your talent: Eugene S. Robinson, John S. Nash, and Stephie Haynes.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC VEGAS 70 REACTIONS —

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This now mere 10-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and four hard-fought decisions - one was a majority decision. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Joe Solecki, Jordan Leavitt, Trevor Peek, Mike Malott, Tatiana Suarez & Brendan Allen

FOTN: None

Official ‘UFC Vegas 70’ Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 25

11. Main Event: Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7) BOUT CANCELLED MID-CARD

At 5:33 — 10. Co- Now Main Event: Brendan Allen (20-5) DEF. André Muniz (23-4) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3

At 8:38 — 9. Augusto Sakai (15-5) DEF. Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 10:38 — 8. Tatiana Suarez (8-0) DEF. Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) – via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2

At 13:09 — 7. Mike Malott (9-1) DEF. Yohan Lainesse (9-2) – via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1

PRELIMS

At 13:47 — 6. Trevor Peek (8-0) DEF. Erick Gonzalez (14-8) - via KO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1

At 15:00 — 5. Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2) DEF. Gabriella Fernandes (8-2) – via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

At 15:31 — 4. Jordan Leavitt (11-2) DEF. Victor Martinez (13-5) – via TKO (strikes) at 2:33 of Round 1

At 16:57 — 3. Ode Osbourne (12-5) DEF. Charles Johnson (13-4) – via decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

At 18:05 — 2. Joe Solecki (13-3) DEF. Carl Deaton III (17-6) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 2

At 18:42 — 1. Nurulio Aliev (9-0) DEF. Rafael Alves (20-12) – via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

UFC 285: ‘Jones vs. Gane’ PICKS — At 19:32

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC PPV (pay-per-view) bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 4th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change further, already changed since recording...

UFC 285 (24 CARES)

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR. 4 — 10/7PM ETPT (15 CARES)

14. UFC Vacant HW Championship: Jon Jones E (26-1) vs. Ciryl Gane S/J (11-1) — At 36:00, 3 Cares (But Split)

13. UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) vs. Alexa Grasso (15-3) — At 34:43, 3 Cares

12. 170lbs: Geoff Neal (15-4) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) — At 34:28, 3 Cares

11. 155lbs: Mateusz Gamrot E/J (21-2) vs. Jalin Turner S (13-5) – At 33:04, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-8) vs. Bo Nickal (3-0) — At 31:42, 3 Cares

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (6 CARES)

9. 135lbs: Cody Garbrandt (12-5) vs. Trevin Jones (13-9) — At 29:28

8. 185lbs: Derek Brunson E (23-8) vs. Dricus Du Plessis S/J (18-2) — At 27:24, 3 Cares (But Split)

7. 125lbs: Viviane Araujo E (11-4) vs. Amanda Ribas S/J (10-3) — At 26:34, 3 Cares (But Split)

6. 185lbs: Julian Marquez (9-3) vs. Marc-André Barriault (14-6) — 26:14

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6:15/3:15PM ETPT (3 CARES)

5. 170lbs: Ian Machado Garry (10-0) vs. Kenan Song (19-6) — At 24:19, 3 Cares

4. 135lbs: Mana Martinez (10-3) vs. Cameron Saaiman (7-0) — At: 23:53

3. 115lbs: Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-0) — At 24:34

2. 135lbs: Farid Basharat (9-0) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4-1) — At 21:03

1. 155lbs: Loik Radzhabov (16-4-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (11-0) — Bout added after recording?

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.