Recent UFC signing has domestic violence arrest and no contest plea on record

The UFC signed Sedriques Dumas after a first-round submission win on the August 30, 2022, edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. With the win, Dumas moved to 7-0 as a professional fighter with four knockouts, two submissions and one decision. The UFC has booked Dumas to make his promotional debut on March 11, 2023, on the Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili ESPN+ card.

Online records show that Dumas was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2016.

According to the arrest report, on the morning of Christmas Eve 2016, the Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Pensacola, Florida. Once there, deputies spoke to a woman referred to in the report as “the mother of Sedriques Dumas child and they live together as a family.”

The woman gave a sworn statement to the deputy, saying that Dumas had borrowed her car earlier that night and that he had not returned home until approximately 4:15 a.m. When Dumas returned, she asked where he had been and to see his phone. According to the report, she asked Dumas about a phone number she did not recognize. At that point, Dumas “got mad” and went into the house with her. Once inside the house, Dumas reportedly tried to take the woman’s keys and pushed her. She then said her glasses poked her in the eye. The deputy noted in the report that her eye was red and swollen.

The deputy then took a sworn statement from a witness who stated that he saw Dumas yelling at Holland and that he also saw him hit her. At that point, the deputy arrested Dumas on a charge of battery domestic violence.

On January 11, 2017, according to online records, Dumas entered a plea of No Contender/No Contest on the charge. On February 20, 2017, the County Court of Escambia County, Florida, recorded the “Order of Judgment and Sentence” for Dumas. The court ordered him to serve 12 months probation and pay the following court costs: $273 mandatory court costs, $201 domestic violence Trust Fund and $151 Rape Crisis Trust Fund. The court also required Dumas to complete a domestic violence intervention program, be subject to drug and alcohol testing and have no contact with the victim.

On March 2, 2017, Dumas was arrested for a probation violation under 948.06 of the Florida Statutes which is defined as, “Violation of probation or community control; revocation; modification; continuance; failure to pay restitution or cost of supervision.”

On May 15, 2017, the court recorded that Dumas’ probation was to be reinstated.

Dumas also has a 2015 arrest where the charges were aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, trespassing on school property with a weapon or firearm and possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent adult.

According to online records, Dumas was acquitted on the first two charges and the prosecution filed Nolle Prosequi on the third charge.

In January 2016, deputies charged Dumas with resisting arrest without violence. The recorded judgment on that charge is guilty. The court sentenced Dumas to time served and ordered him to pay $323 in court costs.

In April 2017, according to online court filings, Dumas was found guilty of one count of loitering or prowling. He was given credit for time served in that case and ordered to pay $373 in court costs.

Since 2017, Dumas has been charged with several vehicular-related crimes. The only case that remains open against Dumas, according to online court records, is a November 2022 arrest for DUI alcohol or drugs. The court date for that case is set as March 1, 2023.

Dumas’ signing came before TMZ released the video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife in the face while on a family vacation on New Year’s Eve.

Bloody Elbow reached out to the UFC for comment on Dumas. Unfortunately, the promotion did not respond before the publication of this story.