Filed under: MMA SQUARED; Combat Wombat and Petey the Picogram prepare for Jon Jones fight week After many years, that lovable scamp is back! By Chris Rini Feb 27, 2023, 10:00am EST MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 285 Chris Rini For those of you who don't remember, here's Petey the Picogram's Bloody Elbow debut. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I'll talk to you Wednesday. Chris
