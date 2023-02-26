Jake Paul ‘felt flat’ in loss to Tommy Fury, blames illness, arm injury

Jake Paul took his first professional loss on Sunday at the hands of Tommy Fury. The two put on a competitive performance, with Paul even dropping Fury in the final round. But in the end, the judges had the latter winning via split decision.

During a ring interview with Radio Rahim, “The Problem Child” promised to bounce back strongly after the loss. But he also admitted “feeling flat” during the fight and revealed the factors that may have contributed to his performance.

“Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp. Injured my arm. So, it wasn’t my best performance.

“But I lost. I’m not making excuses, I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt a little flat. And like I said, we’re gonna come back and get that W. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’m gonna come back stronger.”

Paul shared a similar sentiment during the post-fight press conference, without mentioning the illness and injury this time.

“I don’t think it was the nerves,” Paul responded when asked if it may have played a factor. “I think it was something with my energy levels or feeling flat. I feel like something was just off, I don’t know what it was.

“But I wasn’t nervous. My heart rate was low the whole entire day, the whole entire fight week. It really wasn’t the nerves, and I’ve felt what it’s like to be nervous in a fight, and that sucks. But it wasn’t that.

“Again, I just didn’t have my best performance, and that’s really all it is.”

With the loss to Fury, the 26-year-old Paul now holds a record of 6-1.