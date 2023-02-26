 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Solid display’ - Pros react to Tommy Fury’s split decision win over Jake Paul

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul via split decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

In a close contest that went the distance, Tommy Fury remained undefeated in his professional boxing career against Jake Paul. After eight rounds, the Brit scored a split decision win in Saudi Arabia and improved his record to 9-0. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

