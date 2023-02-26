‘Solid display’ - Pros react to Tommy Fury’s split decision win over Jake Paul

In a close contest that went the distance, Tommy Fury remained undefeated in his professional boxing career against Jake Paul. After eight rounds, the Brit scored a split decision win in Saudi Arabia and improved his record to 9-0. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
I’m taking Jake Paul by KO. Let’s see what happens!— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023
Jake Paul really isn’t a bad boxer. Like his mechanics, mannerism, it’s all pretty solid. Fury isn’t as polished as I thought he was going to look in my head. Maybe I’m comparing him to Tyson Fury too much. #PaulVsFury— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023
Jake’s plan seems to be attack low with the jab to set up the big right over the top. Missing so far. #PaulVsFury— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023
Should've gone to bed these guys arent bad enough that its funny and not good enough that its good— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023
This ref ain’t it— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 26, 2023
How do you take a point from Fury?— JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023
Kim Winslow is a better ref than this clown. He’s still better than Mario Yamasaki though. #PaulVsFury— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023
That cut was in the script lol— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023
Great fight. Too close to score. #jakepaulvstommyfurry— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023
2 amateur fighting boxing ♂️, fun to watch but they are not good , #PaulFury— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 26, 2023
Solid display from Jake Paul and Tommy Fury #PaulFury— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023
That was a fun boxing match, I enjoyed it. Lot of holding but that happens at all levels of boxing. Mma still better lolz— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 26, 2023
Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now #PaulFury— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023
Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul . I see a rematch coming . Y’all ain’t slick #PaulFury— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023
At least we got the right result. Great fight. Respect to both fighters #PaulFury— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023
I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023
There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023
