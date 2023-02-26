Tommy Fury edges out split decision over Jake Paul in competitive boxing bout

The Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia played host to a high profile boxing contest that saw Tommy Fury hold off a surging Jake Paul to win a split decision.

This one was pretty competitive throughout, with both men landing some good shots, but neither man able to really take over. We did get a late knockdown in the eighth round when Paul blasted Fury with a power jab that sent him down to the mat. There were also a couple of point deductions, one on either side, which added to the difficulty of scoring this one.

Fury advanced his professional record to 9-0, while Paul suffered his first career loss to move to 6-1. Both men agreed to a rematch in their post-fight interviews, so there’s a good chance that we see this one again.

Check out Tim Bissell’s play-by-play of the eighth round of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury:

Rd.8-

Fury has a deep cut under his right eye after a clash of heads in the previous round. Paul swinging wildly, Fury comes in and Paul catches him with a short shot. Fury goes down onto his knee. It counts as a knockdown, even if Fury is arguing about it. Fury now chasing Paul a little. He lands a big right with Paul against the ropes. Paul tries to do the same, but he gets countered with heavy shots. They clinch and the ref separates. Fury lands more big shots. Fight ends, not terribly exciting, but Fury did enough to win.

Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (76-73 x2, 74-75)