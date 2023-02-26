Boxing odds: Tommy Fury given better chance of scoring KO than Jake Paul

Fight day is upon us for the Jake Paul vs. Tyson Fury boxing event, which is taking flight from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before we get to that, though, let’s go check back in on the final betting odds.

In our midweek odds post, we discovered that Paul was a small -156 betting favorite with Fury holding a little +122 underdog position. This line has tightened up just a bit, with Jake now sitting at -140, and Fury trending at +110.

Now let’s go dig into some proposition bets. The bookies do not foresee this fight making it to the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ can be scooped up for a cost of -132, with a +104 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ exotic.

Despite the odds reflecting an early night, they also have Jake winning on points listed as the most likely outcome. The prop ‘Paul wins by decision’ is on deck for +210, while ‘Fury wins by decision’ is posted up at +480.

As far as the knockout goes, the bet setters are giving Tommy the better shot of pulling it off. That’s kind of crazy since we’ve seen Jake starch former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and Tommy has yet to knock out someone with a winning record. Anyway, there’s ‘Fury wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ available at +230, and then there’s ‘Paul wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ listed at +290.

For anyone who is team chaos, like me, there’s the ‘Fight is a draw’ option looming at a not-so-high value of +1000.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury betting odds, courtesy of ProBoxingOdds.com:

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. ( full bio )