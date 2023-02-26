Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today (February 26th) with the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing card, which is going down from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The third time’s the charm! After two failed attempts to put this fight together, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet today in the ring. This main event matchup isn’t the cream of the boxing crop, but it is two undefeated aspiring boxers that are around the same stage in their careers — seeing which one will advance in the sport, and which one will be resigned to the monacre of ‘celebrity boxer.’ That alone could make for a highly competitive scrap, and that’s really all we can hope for.

Before that, we’ve got a legitimate title fight in the co-main event when the 27-3 Badou Jack puts his WBC cruiserweight belt on the line against the 29-2 Ilunga Makabu. This is a far cry from the typical YouTuber vs. Influencer matchup that we typically see on a Jake Paul undercard, which feels like a step in the right direction for Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions venture.

The Paul vs. Fury PPV card is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm ET, and can be streamed on ESPN+ and FITE.tv.

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack: WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Prelim card

Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Salman Hamada vs. Philip Samson

Ragad Al Naimi vs. Perpetual Okaijah

Ziad Al-Majrashi vs. Philip Quansah