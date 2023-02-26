UFC Vegas 70 post-fight bonuses: All finishers get extra $50k

UFC Vegas 70 went through a significant change during the broadcast. Our originally scheduled light heavyweight headliner between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was canceled after the former fell ill with food poisoning. So the UFC promoted the middleweight co-headliner, which ended in quite an upset.

The preliminary portion of the card saw Nurullo Aliev get his first UFC win against Rafael Alves, who he defeated by majority decision. Despite a point deduction for biting Alves’ finger in the first round (referee Mark Smith examined the finger and said he saw a ‘mark’), the promotional newcomer found success in the second and third rounds with his wrestling. Joe Solecki subbed Carl Deaton III with a rear-naked choke. The Contender Series alum wasted no time shooting for takedowns and pursuing submission attempts, with the final one putting ‘Anishinaabe’ to sleep. Ode’ Osbourne earned a hard-fought win against Charles Johnson. The ‘Jamaican Sensation’ was almost taken out by a nasty nut shot from ‘InnerG,’ but he still did enough on two of three judges’ scorecards for the split decision. Jordan Leavitt lit Victor Martinez up with knees for a first-round TKO. After wrapping Martinez up in the clinch, the ‘Monkey King’ unleashed several knees that sent the ‘Brick’ to the canvas. A few more shots from Leavitt followed, and that was it! Fun fact (brought to you by our own Dayne Fox): Leavitt now has more (T)KOs than submissions in the UFC, despite being recognized as a submission specialist. How about that? Jasmine Jasudavicius dominated Gabriella Fernandes en route to a unanimous decision. Jasudavicius took ‘Gabi’ down repeatedly, working her way into crucifix positions and elbowing her opponent. Trevor Peek added Erick Gonzalez to his résumé with the most violent first-round KO. The undefeated fighter threw everything at the ‘Ghost Pepper,’ who was hurt several times. Peek ended the fight with a right hand and two left hands at the buzzer. That was nasty.

The main portion of the card started with Mike Malott scoring his fifth consecutive first-round finish. ‘Proper’ ducked under a hook from Yohan Lainesse and brought the ‘White Lion’ to the ground, where he transitioned to an arm-triangle. Lainesse tapped. Tatiana Suarez returned to competition after a nearly four-year layoff (!) and subbed Montana De La Rosa. The former Ultimate Fighter winner saw the opportunity for a guillotine choke and jumped on it, forcing De La Rosa to tap. Though she competed at flyweight for this appearance, Suarez said she would drop down to strawweight next. Augusto Sakai snapped a four-fight losing streak after wearing down Don’Tale Mayes over the course of three rounds.

Brendan Allen closed the card with a show-stopping submission of André Muniz. In a fight between two of the best grapplers in the middleweight division, ‘All In’ was able to get ‘Sergipano’ down and sunk in the rear-naked choke. Now on a four-fight win streak, Allen had a slew of names ready on his call-out list, such as Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis, Jack Hermansson and Dricus Du Plessis.

Performance of the Night: Joe Solecki, Jordan Leavitt, Trevor Peek, Mike Malott, Tatiana Suarez and Brendan Allen

Joe Solecki def. Carl Deaton by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 2

Jordan Leavitt def. Victor Martinez by TKO (knees) at 2:27 of Round 1

Trevor Peek def. Erick Gonzalez by KO (punches) at 4:59 of Round 1

Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2

Brendan Allen def. André Muniz by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3

Fight of the Night: No FOTN

Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Ode’ Osbourne def. Charles Johnson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)