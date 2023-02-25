‘Future champ’ - Pros react to Brendan Allen’s sub of Andre Muniz at UFC Vegas 70 main event

In an impressive performance against a high-level grappler, Brendan Allen scored a submission win at UFC Vegas 70. After calling out Andre Muniz to see who had the best jiu-jitsu in the middleweight division, ‘All in’ managed to tap out his opponent in the third roud of their match. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

Allen looking goods. Think he gets a finish? #ufc — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 26, 2023

Brendan looking great — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023

Would love to see some more ground exchange on the third round #ufc @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 26, 2023

Muniz has success with that 1,2,1 type combo. #ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Brendan’s better everywhere let’s goo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 26, 2023

Just like that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

I’ve been telling you guys that @BrendanAllenMMA is something else ….let this sink he’s only 27 years old — YORGAN”THE MAD TITAN”DECASTRO (@DecastroYorgan) February 26, 2023

Let’s go my g @BrendanAllenMMA way to put the cherry on top!!!#MEBA — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2023

All these backpacks in the game! Slick RNC after a HUGE slam from Allen, over a BJJ black belt. Very impressive work! #UFCVegas70 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

Imoressive finish for @BrendanAllenMMA congrats buddy. — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2023